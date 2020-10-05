HC dismisses plea against selection of films

KOCHI

Petition against inclusion of film directed by Kamal’s son

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition alleging malpractice in the selection of the movie, 9, starring Pritviraj and directed by Jenuse Mohammed, son of Kamal, chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, for the 2019 State film awards.

The petition was filed by directors, Sathish Babusenon and Shinos A. Rahman, and music composer K. Santhosh.

Petitioners’ charge

They alleged that there was nepotism in the selection of 9 in the competition section. According to them, the guidelines had prevented jury members or their close relatives from sending films for awards.

The petitioners sought a directive to the academy secretary to ask the jury of the State film awards not to consider the film for any award. They also alleged that the academy had rushed through the screening process despite the closure of theatres and auditoriums.

Court’s observation

Dismissing the petition, Justice N. Nagaresh observed that the academy had no power to reject any application for entry. The entries were adjudged by an independent jury constituted by the government. Therefore, it could not be held that the Chairman or Executive Board of the Academy could influence the outcome of the competition.

The court added that jury members were eminent personalities in film and allied fields. To exclude any possibility of bias in the selection of films for award, the regulations mandated that all jury members should submit a signed affidavit in the prescribed format stating non-involvement of them or any of those relatives in the entries. The provision would practically exclude any kind of bias or favouritism arising out of kinship.