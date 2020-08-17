HC dismisses petition against Kunju

Kerala High Court has dismissed a writ petition seeking action against V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and his son for allegedly threatening a person, who had filed a complaint against the former Minister for alleged illegal money transfers.
At the same time, the court directed that the allegations raised by the petitioner regarding the money transfer shall be investigated with full earnest and to bring the matter to its logical conclusion.
An inquiry carried out by the IG of Vigilance, the court pointed out, had revealed that the petitioner and Mr. Kunju had met at a few places and the meetings were consensual. The materials furnished in the case did not reveal that the petitioner was threatened by the former Minister and his son.
Probe in progress
Investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the Vigilance were in progress regarding the complaint of the petitioner that one Abdul Sameer, director of a Printing and Publishing company, which runs a Malayalam daily, had deposited ₹10 crore in the bank account of the daily during the period of demonetisation.
The petitioner further alleged that the former Minister had utilised the bank accounts of a newspaper for depositing the illegal money generated by him by misusing his official position as the Minister.
The court directed the investigation agencies to proceed with the investigation into the allegations in accordance with law and bring the matter to its logical conclusion.
