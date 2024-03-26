HC dismisses Binoy Kodiyeri’s appeal in tax case

March 26, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn an appeal filed by Binoy Kodiyeri, elder son of former State secretary of the CPI(M) late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, against a single judge’s order in connection with the filing of returns for the assessment years 2015-16 to 2021-22.

The Bench led by Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar allowed the counsel for Binoy to withdraw the appeal without prejudice to his right to move a review petition before the single judge to correct certain factual aspects in the single judge’s order.

The single judge had directed Binoy to submit all the documents, which had been asked for by the Income Tax department in different notices.

