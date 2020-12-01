HC dismisses bail pleas of Kamaruddin

Kochi

01 December 2020 00:02 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin in connection with the cases registered against him in the Fashion Gold Jewellery investment fraud.

Dismissing his bail petitions, the court ordered the jail authorities to provide medical aid to him, if necessary.

When the case came up for hearing, senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the MLA had 75 criminal cases against him. The investigation of the cases were at various stages. He had misappropriated money to the tune of ₹13 crore. In fact, his formal arrest had been recorded in 66 cases. He had played a key role in the day-to-day functions of the company.

He contended that if he was released on bail, investigation would be impeded. As an MLA, he had enormous influence in society. He would use his power and position to influence complainants and other vulnerable witnesses of the crimes. Besides, the second accused T.K. Pookoya Thangal, managing director of Fashion Gold, was in hiding.

The MLA and the second accused had misappropriated the capital of the companies for their personal gain by purchasing land. An investigation was needed with regard to the purchase of land in Bengaluru and its resale and purchase of land at Cheruvathur in the name of Fashion Gold International.

The accused had also purchased land in Udinoor, Thimiri, and Maniyatt villages in Kasaragod district.