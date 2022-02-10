HC dismisses a plea for removal of Churuli from OTT platform

‘Most of those are against it have not seen the movie in full’

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition seeking a directive to remove Malayalam film Churuli from the OTT platform alleging that dialogues used in the film were smutty.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that the State Police Chief (SPC) had clearly stated in his statement that there was no statutory violation of any rules and no criminal offence was made out in exhibiting the movie. In such circumstances, this court could not direct its removal from the OTT platform.

For publicity

The court said that , it could not do so on a simple observation that the movie contained foul or obscene language. A reading of the writ petition itself would show that the intention of the petitioner was only publicity, the court added.

It also observed that making wrong comments on social media about an artistic creation, even without watching the work, was to be deprecated. In fact, It was the duty of the SPC and his subordinates to protect the artistic freedom of a filmmaker by initiating appropriate proceedings including criminal cases, if any criminal offence was made out in such a situation.

The SPC should give strict directives to his subordinates to take appropriate action in accordance to law, if such complaints are received, the court said.

It observed that most of the people who were making comments against Churuli had not seen the movie in full.

“Probably they may be relying on certain video clips received on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. to make comments. There is indeed freedom ofspeech and expression to every citizen as per Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. But the above types of critics will bedoing an injustice to a filmmaker by making comment about a film and making it an unpopular one without watching his movie in full. I can understand a criticism about a movie after watching the movie in full. But, without watching the movie, making comments alleging that it is a bad film, will hurt the filmmakers and artists,” the judge said.

Special team report

The SPC had also filed a report of a special team constituted following a directive by the High Court to view the film and find out whether the screening of the film on an OTT platform had violated any statutory law or amounted to criminal offence.

The court said the report of the special peam pointed out that the "centre of action" in the movie was an illegal arrack brewing centre deep inside the forest.

The characters in the movie due to their living conditions and circumstances were forced to speak in "rough and tough language with expletives and cuss words in their day-to-day interactions".

The filmmaker used a language, which, according to his artistic view, was used by the people in Churuli.

In order to make the movie believable and for the audience to fully appreciate the life and culture of the character, filmmakers use such language. People living in such conditions could not be expected to speak in a decent language used by people residing in a normal area. Nobody could dictate a filmmaker to use only decent language in his film, the report filed by the special team said.