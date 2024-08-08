HC directs Kerala government not to allow excavation of soil from hills with steep slopes

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered the State government to stop excavation of soil from the steep hills until a final decision is taken on a writ petition challenging the provision of the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules in this regard.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu, while passing an interim order on a public interest litigation filed by S. Unnikrishna of Thiruvananthapuram, observed that the court could not allow, for the time being, excavation of soil from the hilly terrain with steep slops considering the ecological imbalances created consequent to the removal of ordinary earth from the slope of the hills.

The court further observed that there was no scientific method fordoing a carrying capacity study of hilly terrain. The excavation of soil from the hilly terrain shall not be allowed without conducting a scientific study as to the carrying capacity of hilly terrain.

Order given

The court ordered the Principal Secretary, Industries department, to issue necessary order directing the geologists not to allow excavation of soil from steep hill areas.

When the petition came up for hearing, H. Kiren, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that Rule 14 of the Kerala Minor Mineral Concessions Rules, 2015, deals with the issue permits for excavation of ordinary earth. He said that indiscriminate quarrying of soil for filling or levelling purpose is creating severe environmental problems. Most of the hills in the State were razed to the ground by quarrying ordinary earth in the name of constructions and other developmental activites. The petitioner added that Section 14(2) of the rules allowed excavation of earth from hilly terrain for construction of buildings if a certificate on the stability of slope is obtained from a reputable geotechnical investigation services. The razing of hills was creating severe environmental impact leading to landslips. In fact, as per the rules, the local self-government institutions was vested with the discretion on whether slop stability study report was required or not.

As unconstitutional

The petitioner sought to declare Section 14(2) of the rules as unconstitutional and a directive to the State government to make the slope stability report a mandatory requirement for granting building permits in the hilly terrain with steep slopes.