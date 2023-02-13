HamberMenu
HC directs Guruvayur Devaswom to produce Njanappana award files

Plea challenges selection of poet Prabha Varma for the 2020 award for his work Syama Madhavam

February 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Guruvayur Devaswom managing committee to produce the entire files relating to Poonthanam Njanappana Puraskaram for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order on a writ petition field by Ratheesh Madhavan of Ernakulam challenging the decision of the Devaswom to give the Njanappana award for the year 2020 to poet Prabha Varma for his work Syama Madhavam.

Stay on presentation

According to the petitioner, the poems depicted Krishna as unworthy of worship. Therefore, the grant of award to him, utilising the funds of the Devaswom, would not be in the interest of worshippers and would hurt the feelings of the devotees. The court had earlier stayed the presentation of the award.

The Bench directed the Devaswom to produce the files on February 14.

