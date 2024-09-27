ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs govt. decide on procuring stamp papers of ₹50

Published - September 27, 2024 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to take a decision on procuring six lakh stamp papers with a face value of ₹50, which have been printed and stored at the Central Security Press at Nasik.

The Bench also recently directed the State government to complete the revalidation process for non-judicial stamp papers with a face value of ₹20 that remain in the treasury. The court ordered that a decision be taken on these issues in three weeks.

The court passed the directives on a public interest petition filed by Jyothis P. of Malappuram, highlighting a shortage of non-judicial stamp papers of lower denominations of ₹50 and ₹100.

The government submitted that the Central Stamp Depot Officer had submitted an application before the government seeking permission to release six lakh more stamp papers with a face value of ₹50, which had already been printed and stored at the Nasik press.

The government had permitted revalidation of non-judicial stamps with denominations ranging from ₹5 to ₹100, which remain unused in treasuries. As many as 12,22,679 stamp papers with a face value of ₹20 remain in the treasuries for revalidation and distribution to vendors, it submitted.

