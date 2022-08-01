HC directive to set up detention centres

August 01, 2022 20:19 IST

Kerala govt. asked to establish facilities within two months

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to set up temporary detention centres for foreign nationals to pre-empt their movement either after release on bail or on expected deportation on completion of the trial.

The court said considering the fact that some of the foreign nationals were even now accommodated in jails, there was an urgent necessity to provide accommodation for them in detention centres.

The court made it clear that detention centres should be set up within two months as per the guidelines issued by the Central government.

The court issued the directive on a petition filed by Olorumfemi Benjamin Baba Femi, a Nigerian national, seeking a directive to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to specify a detention centre other than Central Prison, Viyyur. The petitioner said that though he was granted bail in 2020, he was remaining in jail in the absence of a detention centre for foreigners.