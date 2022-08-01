Kerala

HC directive to set up detention centres

Gopakumar K C 3698 KOCHI August 01, 2022 20:19 IST
The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to set up temporary detention centres for foreign nationals to pre-empt their movement either after release on bail or on expected deportation on completion of the trial.

The court said considering the fact that some of the foreign nationals were even now accommodated in jails, there was an urgent necessity to provide accommodation for them in detention centres.

The court made it clear that detention centres should be set up within two months as per the guidelines issued by the Central government.

