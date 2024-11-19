HC directive to Pampa SHO to maintain law and order

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pampa police station to take steps to ensure that there are no law and order issues in connection with handing over the possession of buildings occupied by Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham at Pampa to the Executive Officer, Sabarimala.

The Devaswom Bench headed by Justice Anil K. Narendran issued the order in a case related to buildings occupied by the seva sangham at Sabarimala, which remained closed for the last over a year due to ‘disputes’ between members of the sangham. The Travancore Devaswom Board submitted that the possession of the building had been handed over to the Executive Officer, Sabarimala. A similar procedure can be adopted in the case of the building at Pamba, which is in occupation of the Seva Sangham, it said.

In another case, the Chief Police Coordinator, Sabarimala, submitted that the crowd management at the pilgrim centre is under control. On November 18, the total footfall there was 75,959 and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the tail end of the queue reached Sharamkuthi. On November 19, the Virtual Q booking is 70,000. The submission was made when the suo motu case regarding the preparations made by Travancore Devaswom Board and other departments for Sabarimala pilgrims came up.

The High Court also directed the Kerala Water Authority to submit a report on the supply of drinking water to devotees at Nilakkal and Pampa during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season, in yet another case relating to Sabarimala.

