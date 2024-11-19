ADVERTISEMENT

HC directive to Pampa SHO to maintain law and order

Published - November 19, 2024 09:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pampa police station to take steps to ensure that there are no law and order issues in connection with handing over the possession of buildings occupied by Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham at Pampa to the Executive Officer, Sabarimala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Devaswom Bench headed by Justice Anil K. Narendran issued the order in a case related to buildings occupied by the seva sangham at Sabarimala, which remained closed for the last over a year due to ‘disputes’ between members of the sangham. The Travancore Devaswom Board submitted that the possession of the building had been handed over to the Executive Officer, Sabarimala. A similar procedure can be adopted in the case of the building at Pamba, which is in occupation of the Seva Sangham, it said.

In another case, the Chief Police Coordinator, Sabarimala, submitted that the crowd management at the pilgrim centre is under control. On November 18, the total footfall there was 75,959 and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the tail end of the queue reached Sharamkuthi. On November 19, the Virtual Q booking is 70,000. The submission was made when the suo motu case regarding the preparations made by Travancore Devaswom Board and other departments for Sabarimala pilgrims came up.

The High Court also directed the Kerala Water Authority to submit a report on the supply of drinking water to devotees at Nilakkal and Pampa during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season, in yet another case relating to Sabarimala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US