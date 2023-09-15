HC directive to Health Secretary to issue advisory for Sabarimala pilgrims

September 15, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Health Secretary to issue advisory, if found necessary, for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala temple during Kannimasa puja from September 17 to 22 in view of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Sophy Thomas passed the directive in a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner. The Special Commissioner sought to call for advisories from the Directorate of Health Services for the pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala when the temple opens for Kannimasa puja starting from September 17.

The senior government pleader submitted that the areas in Kozhikode District, where Nipah virus broke out are declared as containment zones and there is complete restriction in the movement of persons within the containment zone. All persons, who had contact with those affected by the virus, had already been identified and they are also under quarantine.

TDB submitted that so far the total virtual queue booking during Kannimasa puja is 34,860.