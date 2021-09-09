HC directive to Guruvayur Devaswom administrator

Protocol during conduct of marriages

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the administrator of Guruvayur Devaswom to take necessary steps to ensure that there is no violation of COVID-19 protocol during the conduct of marriages at the Nadapandal in front of the temple.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice K. Babu issued the directive while initiating a suo motu case based on an online media report regarding decorations and other activities being undertaken in connection with the wedding of the son of businessman Ravi Pillai, in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

The court directed the administrator to file an affidavit explaining the fact and circumstances in which the Nadapandal in front of the temple was decorated with huge cut-outs and tree branches.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee submitted that the cut-outs and other decorations had been removed. The counsel further submitted that the managing committee on February 12 had passed a resolution permitting ‘pushpalangaram’ at the Nadapandal in connection with the marriage of the businessman’s son.

However, no permission had been granted for decorating the Nadapandal with cut-outs, or branches of trees. The counsel pointed out that every day about 110 marriages were held at the Nadapandal in strict conformity with the COVID-19 protocol. In fact, only 12 persons, excluding bride and bridegroom, were allowed to participate in a marriage.

The court posted the case for further hearing on September 14.