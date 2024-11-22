HC directive to food safety official on Appam and Aravana

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, to take necessary steps to ensure that moisture content in Appam and Aravana distributed at the Sabarimala temple is within the standard limit of 10%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that moisture content of the pradadams is at 10% before the sale of each lot of prasadams to the pilgrims.

The court passed the order when a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner came up for hearing. According to the report, a lab test of the sample prasadams has shown that their moisture content has exceeded the standard limit of 10%.

The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to issue an advisory to the pilgrims on the virtual queue platform on the requirement to cancel the booking in advance if they are not planning for darshan on the allotted slot so that it can be allotted to another pilgrim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.