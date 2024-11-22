 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

HC directive to food safety official on Appam and Aravana

Published - November 22, 2024 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, to take necessary steps to ensure that moisture content in Appam and Aravana distributed at the Sabarimala temple is within the standard limit of 10%.

The Bench ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that moisture content of the pradadams is at 10% before the sale of each lot of prasadams to the pilgrims.

The court passed the order when a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner came up for hearing. According to the report, a lab test of the sample prasadams has shown that their moisture content has exceeded the standard limit of 10%.

The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to issue an advisory to the pilgrims on the virtual queue platform on the requirement to cancel the booking in advance if they are not planning for darshan on the allotted slot so that it can be allotted to another pilgrim.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.