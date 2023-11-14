HC directive to ensure safe consumption of shawarma

November 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the competent authorities of the Food Safety Commissionerate to ensure that the guidelines issued on the preparation and consumption of shawarma and the order banning the use of raw eggs in the production and storage of mayonnaise are incorporated in the statutory licences of all eateries.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the Commissionerate to issue necessary instructions to all the eateries in the State to display the date and time of the preparation of the food article on its packaging – whether it is issued across the counter or through parcels; and to take necessary steps to create awareness in the minds of citizens that it is imperative to consume the food item within the stipulated timeline.

Regular compliance

The court also directed the Food Safety Commissioner to oversee the compliance of these instructions through the authorities under her command on a regular basis.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by Prasanna E.V. of Kasaragod seeking compensation for the death of her daughter who died after eating shawarma from an eatery in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod in 2022.

Food Safety Commissioner Afsana Parveen, who appeared before the court online, pointed out that in the case of shawarma, one major cause of food poisoning was that it was being consumed by customers much later. She submitted that, therefore, there are also now orders relating to the labelling of parcels, requiring the eateries to mention the specific date and time of manufacture; and that awareness is now required to be given to the customers to consume it strictly within the timelines. There are enforcement drives and inspections being conducted on a regular basis, in which several eateries have been issued notices.

The court also directed the State government to file an affidavit regarding details of the prosecution and steps taken against the eatery and also its response to the relief of compensation sought by the petitioner.