HC directive to Corporation on stray dog menace

Civic body told to identify suitable feeding points

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to take steps to identify suitable feeding points for community dogs to mitigate the stray dog menace in the Corporation areas.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. also directed the Corporation to file a report regarding the measures taken by it in three weeks.

The Corporation submitted that steps were afoot for the construction of a new building replete with all facilities for carrying out ABC (animal birth control) procedures and the structure would be in place within a period of three months. The new facility was being planned since the existing one at Pettah and Vandithadam were deemed inadequate.

Steps had already been taken to alleviate the condition of dogs housed in the kennels in the facility by laying floor mats, apart from ensuring that there was no overcrowding in doghouses, it said.

The Bench also directed the Corporation to seek the assistance of established animal welfare groups functioning within the area, preferably those registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), for the welfare of community dogs.

Adoption camp

The health officer and the veterinary surgeon had assured the court that an adoption camp would be organised within the limits of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the next fortnight.

The Bench issued the directives on Tuesday when a suo motu case registered in connection with the brutal killing of a dog in the capital came up for hearing.