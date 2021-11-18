HC directive to construct bridge at Pampa

KOCHI

18 November 2021 17:59 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to take a final decision on the proposal to construct a Gabion box bridge across Njunangar river at Pampa and commence the construction works without delay.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar issued the directive in a suo motu case initiated by the court based on a report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner following the damage caused to the existing bridge in the recent flood.

Advertising

Advertising

When the petition came up for hearing, Senior Government Pleader S. Rajmohan submitted that the Government had before it two alternative proposals on constructing a bridge across the river using the Gabion box structure and a steel truss bridge.

However, the most feasible and cost-effective one was the Gabion box structure. It would only cost ₹10-12 lakh. It was very difficult to construct the steel bridge as two pillars had to be erected on the banks and consequently it would take more time to complete the construction of such a bridge. Besides, it would entail huge amount. That apart, the movement of heavy construction materials would cause inconvenience to the pilgrims. In fact, the Gabion box bridge could be erected within 10 days.

The court had earlier directed the State Government to come up with an alternative proposal on constructing a bridge as the Centre had informed the court that the Army was unable to construct bailey bridge due to its preoccupation in the North-East of the country.