HC directive to consider plea on reservation for Anglo-indian community candidates

March 17, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Higher Education department to consider and pass an order in three months on representations seeking reservation in professional and arts and science colleges for members of the Anglo-Indian community.

The court passed the order recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by Antony Nilton Remelo. According to him, though the community had been included in the OBC category no reservation had been provided to the members of the community in the professional and art and science colleges. The government was yet to take a decision on his representations submitted by the petitioner seeking to provide reservation in colleges

