HC directive to Centre on Marakkar release

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Centre to consider and take a decision in four weeks on a representation against the release of the film, Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the directive on a petition by Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, a descendant of Kunjali Marakkar.

According to him, the film on Kunjali Marakkar IV, Naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut, had distorted the history of his ancestors. The teaser of the film portrayed a twisted version of the life and time of Kunjali Marakkar which in turn would bring disgrace to the members of his family. Besides, screening of the movie would incite communal hatred.