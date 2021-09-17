Kerala

HC directive to Centre on Marakkar release

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Centre to consider and take a decision in four weeks on a representation against the release of the film, Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the directive on a petition by Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, a descendant of Kunjali Marakkar.

According to him, the film on Kunjali Marakkar IV, Naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut, had distorted the history of his ancestors. The teaser of the film portrayed a twisted version of the life and time of Kunjali Marakkar which in turn would bring disgrace to the members of his family. Besides, screening of the movie would incite communal hatred.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 7:34:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-directive-to-centre-on-marakkar-release/article36519775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY