HC directive to CDB to ensure plastic-free Pooram festival on temple ground

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) and Thrissur Municipal Corporation to comply in letter and spirit with its earlier directives to ensure that the entire Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur is kept plastic-free and no music concert is allowed during the Pooram festival.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran passed the order while disposing of a case registered based on a complaint regarding the disposal of the waste accumulated in the compound of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in connection with the Pooram festival last year.

The court ordered that no part of the temple ground shall be used by CDB or the Corporation for disposal of biodegradable or non-biodegradable waste generated during Pooram, exhibitions, etc. The Board should deploy sufficient number of security staff for watch and ward duty on the temple ground. The court also directed the circle inspector of police, Town East police station to have regular patrolling by the police, to ensure that the ground is not used for any illegal activities, in any manner. The court had earlier banned entry of devotees with their footwear on into the temple.

The court also ordered the CDB to file an appeal before the court seeking specific directive for implementation of solid waste management at the temple ground.

