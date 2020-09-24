Kerala

HC directive to CBSE on school fee

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the CBSE to inform the court of its jurisdiction and competence to fix fee in its affiliated schools in the State as per the bylaws.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a petition filed by Biju C.N. and six other parents challenging the removal of their children studying at St. Joseph Public School, Manalimukku, Ernakulam, from online classes because of their inability to pay the full school fee. The court had earlier directed the school Principal not to expel any student from online classes on the ground of non-payment of fee.

