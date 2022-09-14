Kerala High Court directive on organ transplant probe

Special Correspondent
September 14, 2022 09:51 IST

The Travancore Cochin Council of Modern Medicine can probe complaints relating to organ transplants, the Kerala High Court ruled on Tuesday.

The order came on a petition relating to organ transplant done at a private hospital in Kochi, filed by Kollam native S. Ganapathy. Four doctors had appealed against a showcause notice issued by the council, stating that they had already received a showcause from the Director of Medical Education.

The case pertains to the liver of a brain-dead person being transplanted into a patient who too subsequently suffered brain death. The liver was then allegedly transplanted on yet another patient, following which Dr. Ganapathy filed a complaint.

