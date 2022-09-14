Kerala

Kerala High Court directive on organ transplant probe

The Travancore Cochin Council of Modern Medicine can probe complaints relating to organ transplants, the Kerala High Court ruled on Tuesday.

The order came on a petition relating to organ transplant done at a private hospital in Kochi, filed by Kollam native S. Ganapathy. Four doctors had appealed against a showcause notice issued by the council, stating that they had already received a showcause from the Director of Medical Education.

The case pertains to the liver of a brain-dead person being transplanted into a patient who too subsequently suffered brain death. The liver was then allegedly transplanted on yet another patient, following which Dr. Ganapathy filed a complaint.


