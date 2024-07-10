HC deplores inaction of the govt. against land grabbers in Idukki district

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that the magnitude of fraud committed in the land dealings in Idukki district is disgraceful and the rule of law has been subverted.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu made the observation recently while hearing a petition filed by Lukka Joseph of Kattappana and others challenging the order of the Idukki Collector to cancel the ‘thandaper’ accounts in their names and resume their land.

The Bench further observed that it was a matter of shame for the State that the system had failed to act against the organised grabbing of government land for long. The court added that hundreds of acres of government land had been encroached upon in Idukki district by a large number of persons with the connivance of revenue officials over some time. Hundreds of beneficiaries of land grabbing had amassed wealth at the cost of the public and escaped from the clutches of law due to collusion, lethargy etc. on the part of the concerned.

The court directed the State government to conduct an elaborate and effective investigation into the fraudulent transactions in the land matter. The court also directed the Special Investigation Team, probing illegal land deals in Idukki, to conduct a proper investigation into the transactions involving the petitioners and initiate appropriate actions against all who are involved in the manipulations, including the officials/retired officials.