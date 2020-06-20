HC denies report of judge, staff going into quarantine

KOCHI

20 June 2020 19:36 IST

A COVID-19 positive police officer visited the court on June 17

The Kerala High Court Registrar General on Saturday denied reports that one of the judges and a few high court staff have gone into quarantine following the visit of a COVID-19 positive police officer in connection with a case.

Sophy Thomas, Registrar General, said that neither the judge nor any staff had been advised to go into quarantine.

Earlier in the day, reports started appearing on social and other media that a judge and a few court staff had gone into quarantine after the police officer who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 had visited the High Court on June 17.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the report, the police officer had visited the court to hand over a case-related communication to a special prosecutor. It was reported that he had handed over the communication to the prosecutor who in turn had submitted it to the judge concerned for his perusal.

The report said that after the news about the police officer’s visit had spread, the judge, his court staff, the prosecutor concerned as well as a few staff of the Advocate General’s office had gone into quarantine.

The judicial sources said the District Collector had spoken to the judge concerned and informed the Registrar General that the judge and the staff need not go into quarantine as they had not come into direct contact with the police officer.

A meeting of High Court judges, Advocate General and other stakeholders will be held on Monday to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association on Friday requested the Chief Justice to discontinue physical sittings and physical filings in the High Court till June 30.

In a letter, the association said that the reopening of the court could be considered based on the results of tests of primary contacts of the police officer. The case admissions could be considered through video conferencing. The association is of the view that physical sitting would be risky at this juncture.