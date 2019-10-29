HC declines to stay directive for CBI probe

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay a single judge’s directive for a CBI probe into the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periye in Kasaragod.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice C.T. Ravikumar directed the police to produce the case diary on or before November 1.

The order came on an appeal filed by the State government against the single judge order.

Incident on Feb. 17

Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were murdered near Periye in Kasaragod on February 17.

When the appeal was taken up, former Solicitor General and senior Supreme Court advocate Ranjith Kumar submitted that the single judge passed the order in violation of well-established principles of law that the power to order a CBI probe should be exercised in the rarest of rare cases. The single judge had conducted a mini-trial.

One of the grounds for ordering the CBI investigation was that there was no proper identification of weapons for which the prosecution had no valid explanation. He argued that the case diary had not been examined by the single judge before issuing the directive.

No mini-trial

During the hearing, the Bench orally observed that prima facie it could not be said that the single judge conducted a mini-trial in the case. CBI counsel submitted that it had re-registered the case on October 23 and on the next day it submitted a report before the jurisdictional court at Ernakulam.

The CBI also filed an application before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Hosdurg, for getting certified copies of case documents. An investigating officer was also appointed. However, it was yet to receive the case diary.