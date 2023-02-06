ADVERTISEMENT

HC declines to give lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor relief from arrest

February 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The prosecution submitted it will not proceed against him for the time being.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order restraining the police from arresting High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor in a case registered in connection with allegations that he had collected money from clients under the pretext of bribing High Court judges.

When his petition seeking to quash the case came up for hearing, senior counsel appearing for him sought a directive not to arrest the petitioner. The prosecution submitted it will not proceed against him for the time being.

Terming the allegations against him as very serious, the court asked the counsel why he had filed such a petition immediately after the registration of the crime. “The probe has just been started and on the very next day, you rushed to the court”.

The court observed that it was something that was maligning the entire justice delivery system. It is the responsibility of the State machinery including the police to set law in motion. ”You are an officer of this court and an office-bearer of a responsible institution, it is also your responsibility to prove your innocence and remove the shadow that has been cast on the entire justice delivery system,” the court orally observed.

The court pointed out that a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the High Court Vigilance and then by the police. “The police thought it was necessary to register the FIR... Why should we shut down the investigation,” the court asked, adding that the allegations on the face of it were very serious in nature.

Terming the petition as premature, the court asked him to come after the filing of final report. ”This is too early. Let the investigation happen”.

