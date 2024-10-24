ADVERTISEMENT

HC declines plea of Lawrence’s daughter

Published - October 24, 2024 12:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of trade unionist M.M. Lawrence could be handed over to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for medical education, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

A single judge of the court issued the order dismissing the challenge of his daughter Asha Lawrence, who contended that her father shall be given the customary burial at a church cemetery. M.L. Sajeevan and Sujatha, the two other children of the veteran communist leader who passed away on September 21, had decided to hand over the body for medical education. The body is kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College.

Details of the court order will be known when the judgment is released to the public domain.

