GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC declines plea of Lawrence’s daughter

Published - October 24, 2024 12:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of trade unionist M.M. Lawrence could be handed over to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for medical education, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

A single judge of the court issued the order dismissing the challenge of his daughter Asha Lawrence, who contended that her father shall be given the customary burial at a church cemetery. M.L. Sajeevan and Sujatha, the two other children of the veteran communist leader who passed away on September 21, had decided to hand over the body for medical education. The body is kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College.

Details of the court order will be known when the judgment is released to the public domain.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:13 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.