Kerala

HC criticises non-revision of OBC list

more-in

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that the State government has prima facie failed in adhering to its statutory obligation of periodic revision of the State’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy made the observation on Friday when a petition filed by V.K. Beeran of the Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust, Aluva, seeking revision of Kerala’s OBC list came up for hearing. The petitioner sought a declaration that the Muslim community was entitled to all benefits available to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Bench observed there was prima facie failure on the part of the State government in adhering to the statutory obligation under Section 11 of the Kerala State Backward Classes Act, 1993 with regard to carrying out the periodic revision of the OBC list. “Moreover, the Socio-Economic Caste Survey also has not been conducted though it is a pre-condition which must precede the revision exercise,” the court added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 11:40:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-criticises-non-revision-of-obc-list/article28726298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY