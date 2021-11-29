HC comes down on ‘ego, arrogance of khaki’

KOCHI

29 November 2021 19:12 IST

State Police Chief asked to submit report on Pink Police officer falsely accusing a girl of theft

The Kerala High Court on Monday berated a former Pink Police officer who had allegedly humiliated an eight-year-old girl by accusing her of stealing her mobile phone. The court termed the officer’s behaviour towards the girl ‘ego and arrogance of khaki.’

Justice Devan Ramachandran made these observations when a petition moved by the girl, seeking a directive to the State Government to take strict action against civil police officer Rejitha, came up for hearing. The judge, who watched the video of the incident, termed it disturbing. He said he was moved by the sight of the child crying upon being confronted by the woman officer police.

The girl was terrified. The family belonged to a vulnerable section of society. When the missing phone was found, the police officer could have apologised to the child. The matter would have ended there, the judge said. “Will the girl have confidence in the police now? Will she regard the police as protector now?” he asked.

What if in silent mode?

The court asked what would have happened if the missing phone was in silent mode. The girl and her father would have been put behind bars. “It all happened because of the carelessness of the police officer. The officer had judged the girl’s father by his looks and clothes,” he said.

The court directed the State Police Chief (SPC) to file a report on the issue. The petitioner had said that the police had not taken the statements of her or her father even three months after the incident.

Treatment details

The court asked the SPC to keep in mind the fact that the petitioner was under severe emotional stress on account of the behaviour of the police officer. The SPC was also asked to produce the order transferring the police officer out of the Pink Police unit and the reasons that impelled her transfer.

The court asked the petitioner’s counsel to place the details of the treatment she was undergoing following the incident.