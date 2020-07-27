HC closes plea

Kochi

27 July 2020 23:52 IST

Plea accuses him of insulting tricolour

A petition seeking action against Sanjiv Arora, former Ambassador of India to Qatar, for ‘insulting the Indian national flag in his official capacity’ was closed by the Kerala High Court.

The petitioner submitted that Mr. Arora cut a cake decorated with the national flag with a sword in the presence of high-ranking officials of the host country. The respondent submitted that it was a practice in Qatar to cut a ceremonial cake which is decorated with pictures of national flags.

