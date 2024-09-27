HC closes anticipatory bail plea of filmmaker Akhil Marar

The Kerala High Court on Friday closed an anticipatory bail petition by filmmaker Akhil Marar in a case registered against him in connection with his statements against contribution of money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in view of the submission by the prosecutor that the offences alleged against him are bailable.

The allegation against the filmmaker is that he had made statements and videos on social media against donating money to the CMDRF for providing relief to the victims of Wayanad landslides.

He has been charged with offences under Sections 45 (abetment) and 192 (provocation to cause riot) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 51 (obstruction of officer or refusal to comply with direction) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA).When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the offences were bailable.