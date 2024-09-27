GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC closes anticipatory bail plea of filmmaker Akhil Marar

Filmmaker is accused of making statements and videos on social media against donating money to the CMDRF for providing relief to the victims of Wayanad landslides

Published - September 27, 2024 06:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday closed an anticipatory bail petition by filmmaker Akhil Marar in a case registered against him in connection with his statements against contribution of money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in view of the submission by the prosecutor that the offences alleged against him are bailable.

The allegation against the filmmaker is that he had made statements and videos on social media against donating money to the CMDRF for providing relief to the victims of Wayanad landslides.

He has been charged with offences under Sections 45 (abetment) and 192 (provocation to cause riot) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 51 (obstruction of officer or refusal to comply with direction) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA).When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the offences were bailable.

Published - September 27, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.