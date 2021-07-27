HC cancels KTU offline exams

Kochi

27 July 2021 23:21 IST

Students say it is a violation of UGC regulations

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of the offline examinations for first and third semester BTech courses being conducted by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

Justice Amit Rawal passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by some students challenging the conduct of physical examinations for the first and third semesters.

They contended that the offline exams being conducted from July 7 for the first and third semesters were in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

According to them, the UGC had ordered that only final year semester examinations need be conducted offline and others be conducted online only.

Exams postponed

Meanwhile, the university postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday. The move comes against the backdrop of the cancellation of the first and third semesters’ engineering examinations that were held recently by the Kerala High Court.

Remaining exams

The university was scheduled to hold the examinations of the first and second semesters (2015 scheme) and third semester (regular) on Wednesday. No announcement has been made regarding the remaining examinations.