HC calls for efficient probe into PSC exam scandal

The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that an efficient and wider investigation into the recent appointments in government service is necessary to regain the trust of the public in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

Justice B. Sudheendra Kumar made the observation while dismissing an anticipatory bail petition filed by D. Safeer, fourth accused in the PSC examination fraud case in which former SFI leaders were involved.

The court said the public believed that only deserving people could obtain appointments through the PSC examinations. However, the incident in which three SFI leaders had scored top ranks in the examination by committing fraud was disappointing.

The court noted that the question papers of the PSC, in respect of a particular examination, would not be available outside the examination hall until the completion of the examination. In this case, the accused, who wrote the examination was able to obtain the answers. Without the aid and assistance of another person, who had access to the question papers, the accused could not have got the question papers and answers.

The court observed that the identity of the person who handed over the answers to the fourth and fifth accused was a fact exclusively within the knowledge of the two accused persons. The investigation officer would be able to identify the persons who participated in the conspiracy only after custodial interrogation of the petitioner. Therefore, custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary. If the petitioner was granted bail, it would adversely affect the progress of the investigation of the case, the court said.

The court also directed the accused to surrender before the investigating officer within 10 days, if he was not arrested in the meantime.

The prosecutor contended that it was the petitioner who had sent the answers to SFI leaders Sivaranjith, P.P. Pranav and A.N. Nazeem, through SMS from his phone. He had been charged with the offences under Ssections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating) and 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC.

As many as 94 messages were received by the first accused Sivaranjith from him. The prosecution was yet to find out how the petitioner and the fifth accused were able to collect the answers. Therefore, the custodial interrogation of the fourth and fifth accused was necessary.