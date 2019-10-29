HC calls for details of cess collected under Punarjani

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to furnish details of the entire amount collected as cess under ‘Punarjani 2030,’ a scheme implemented for the rehabilitation of employees of the bar who lost their jobs following the closure of bars in the wake of the previous UDF government’s abkari policy.

The court directed the government to inform the court of the method and manner in which the amount had been distributed. The court ordered that the affidavit to be filed by the government should contain details of the amount collected till date and the disbursal of the amount among the ex-bar employees.

Justice S.V. Bhatti passed the order on a petition filed by E. Kunjumon of Alappuzha, a retrenched bar worker. The petitioner said that he had lost the job with effect from April 1, 2014 due to the change in the liquor policy for the year 2014-2015. The government had formulated a plan 'Punarjani-2030' for rehabilitating the retrenched bar employees and imposed 5% cess on liquor sold through Bevco. The government had started collecting the cess since October 2014.

Counsel for the petitioner Advocate C.V. Manuvilsan submitted that the government was yet to spend money on the rehabilitation of workers. They still remained unemployed.