HC calls for chargesheet in Maoist case

KOCHI

18 September 2020 19:22 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Hariprasad and Justice K. Haripal issued the order on an appeal filed by the NIA against the bail granted to Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal, accused in the case.

In its appeal, the NIA said the trial court had overlooked the facts that granting of bail would undermine the very objective of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The bail granted to the accused was totally improper and perverse. The lower court should have made a more objective appreciation of facts and application of law, the NIA added.