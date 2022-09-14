HC bars parading of tusker Thechikot Ramachandran

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 14, 2022 19:36 IST

The Kerala High Court has, through an interim order, barred the parading of tusker Thechikot Ramachandran, based on a medical report about the pachyderm’s loss of vision in its right eye.

It further issued six weeks time to Thechikot Devaswom to respond to the issue, on a petition filed by an Idukki-based animal rights organisation. It alleged that the tusker continued to be paraded, resulting in its running amok and killing two people in 2019, although a medical team had confirmed that its right eye had lost vision in 2017.

This was followed by Forest personnel seeking a permanent ban on it being paraded.

