Kerala

HC bars parading of tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran

The Kerala High Court has, through an interim order, barred the parading of tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, based on a medical report about the pachyderm’s loss of vision in its right eye.

It further issued six weeks time to Thechikottukavu Devaswom to respond to the issue, on a petition filed by an Idukki-based animal rights organisation. It alleged that the tusker continued to be paraded, resulting in its running amok and killing two people in 2019, although a medical team had confirmed that its right eye had lost vision in 2017.

This was followed by Forest personnel seeking a permanent ban on it being paraded.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 7:50:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-bars-parading-of-tusker-thechikot-ramachandran/article65890827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY