HC bars fund transfer to Kudumbashree for animal birth control

Order will apply till Kudumbashree’s expertise is proven

A Division Bench of the High Court on Monday ordered that fund transfer to Kudumbashree under the Animal Birth Control programmes be put on hold till it was decided whether the organisation had the expertise and facilities to carry out the birth control programmes.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. also ordered the stakeholders to give their inputs and suggestions on the composition of members of the State Animal Welfare Board and subcommittee to the amicus curiae appointed in the case. The directives were given when a suo motu case registered in the wake of reports on cruel treatment of dogs and animals came up for hearing.

The court also directed the Animal Welfare Board of India to file an affidavit in response to a petition against the ban on pet animals by apartment associations, housing societies, and residents’ welfare associations in the State.

PFA petition

The petition was filed by the People for Animals (PFA) citing the plight of pet owners in the State. According to it, complaints had been received about associations asking residents to abandon their pets.