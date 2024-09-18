GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC bans videography by vloggers at Nadapandal of Guruvayur temple

Published - September 18, 2024 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court recently banned videography by vloggers, who follow celebrities, in the Nadapandal (temple foyer) of Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple.

However, the Division Bench consisting of Justices Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar permitted videography of marriage functions and religious ceremonies in the Nadapandal.

The court issued the directives on a petition filed by two devotees seeking instructions to the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee to take action against Jasna Salim, a Kozhikode native, for violating provisions of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965 and the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965.

The petitioners contended that Ms. Salim entered the temple premises, including the Nadapandal, and engaged in illegal activities, including videography, on various occasions. The petitioners also provided a video before the court showing Ms. Salim picking up a quarrel with devotees waiting for darshan in the Nadapandal and later celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake there.

The temple is a special security zone notified by invoking Section 83(1) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 and videography of the interiors of the temple, especially through the eastern Deepastambham, cannot be permitted, directed the court.

The temple managing committee shall ensure through the security wing of the Devaswom that no activity causing any disturbance to the devotees, which includes children of tender age, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, takes place in the Nadapanthal.

The committee is duty-bound to provide facilities in the temple for the proper worship of Lord Guruvayurappan by the devotees, the Bench said.

