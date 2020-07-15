HC bans protests, stirs till July 31

KOCHI

15 July 2020 19:56 IST

Govt., SPC told to take all measures to implement court order

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered that there shall not be any gathering, to be specific, demonstrations/ processions/ agitations in the State till July 31.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali directed the State government and the State Police Chief (SPC) to take all preventive measures to ensure that there shall not be any processions/agitations in violation of the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for the Unlock 2 period.

The court directed the State government and the SPC to ensure that no political parties violated the guidelines and the court order.

The court observed that the police had to ensure that action was taken against violators as the guidelines remained in force till July 31. Under Unlock 2. guidelines, certain activities including, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religions functions and other large-scale congregations, were not allowed till July 31.

The court observed the guidelines issued under the National Disaster Management Act will prevail over the regulation by the State government allowing social gatherings, including get-togethers, processions, dharnas, with the permission of the authority concerned and a maximum of 10 participants.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation seeking to ban demonstrations, dharnas and other protests meetings organised by political parties and others in the State in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The SPC had submitted that as many as 3,214 cases had been registered against violators of the physical distancing norms. In fact, no police personnel was infested with the COVID-19 while dealing with protesters or agitators.

However, as many as 18 police personnel had contracted the virus while performing general duties. In fact, the positive cases had gone up tremendously. In this context, holding of demonstrations, agitations, and processions by political parties would defeat the very objective of social distancing norms. So, no processions/agitations and demonstrations should be allowed in the State, the SPC said.