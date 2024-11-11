HC asks Wayanad DLSA to formulate action plan to prevent child marriages among tribal communities

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked the Wayanad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to chalk out a long-term action plan to create awareness against the practice of child marriages among tribal communities in the district.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S. Manu passed the order recently when a suo motu case registered on the basis of a report by the Wayanad legal services authority on the practice of child marriage among various tribal communities in Wayanad came up for hearing. The report said that child marriages were prevalent among the communities including Paniyas, Mullukurumas, Adiyars, Kurichyas, Ooralis, Kattunaikkans, Kanduvadiyar, Thachanadar, and Kanaladi.

The court also directed the DLSA to hold a joint meeting of government officers and the panchayat concerned to work out the plan.

The Bench said that it might consider setting up a committee under the Chairmanship of the DLSA with ex-officio members of the State and members of non-governmental organisations for putting in place a long-term measure to address the issue.

Counsel for the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) submitted that the issue was multifaceted and might require amendments to various rules.

