HC asks RTC to furnish list of daily wage drivers

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to furnish the list of persons engaged as daily wage drivers from the seniority list maintained by the PSC.

The court also directed the KSRTC to furnish the number of buses being operated during the current Sabarimala pilgrim season.

The court made it clear that candidates from the PSC rank list only should be engaged on daily wages as conductors and drivers.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly passed the order when a petition alleging that the corporation was not appointing drivers from the PSC list on daily wages for the buses operated to Sabarimala came up.

Affidavit

Meanwhile, in an affidavit, KSRTC Managing Director M.P. Dinesh said that the unit officers had been instructed to engage daily wage drivers from the PSC rank list only and to ensure that no retrenched empanelled drivers were engaged as daily wage drivers.

Besides, he had ordered that only persons who had the required qualification and sufficient experience in driving be engaged in place of permanent drivers who had been deputed for Sabarimala special duty. The corporation had already terminated the services of empanelled employees.