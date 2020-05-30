HC asks police chief to probe 30-year-old case

KOCHI

30 May 2020 23:45 IST

Case relating to seizure of counterfeit notes worth ₹75 lakh in 1990

The Kerala High Court has directed the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry into the investigation and submission of the final report by the police in a case relating to seizure of counterfeit notes worth ₹75 lakh in 1990.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while disposing of the appeals filed by the accused, observed that the police officers had turned hostile in the case to save the accused during the trial. There was an unholy nexus between the police officers and the accused in this case.

The court ordered that if any criminal offence was made out in the inquiry, a case should be registered and investigated. The court directed the DGP to file an action-taken report before the court in six months.

The seizure took place 30 years ago. The then Circle Inspector, Hill Palace police station, had seized counterfeit currency notes and machinery used for printing notes from the accused persons. Two witnesses had deposed that the accused persons were present at the place from where the seizure was made. However, the investigating officer and other police officers later turned hostile.

The court also observed that there was no explanation for the delay in submitting the final report.