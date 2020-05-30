Kerala

HC asks police chief to probe 30-year-old case

Case relating to seizure of counterfeit notes worth ₹75 lakh in 1990

The Kerala High Court has directed the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry into the investigation and submission of the final report by the police in a case relating to seizure of counterfeit notes worth ₹75 lakh in 1990.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while disposing of the appeals filed by the accused, observed that the police officers had turned hostile in the case to save the accused during the trial. There was an unholy nexus between the police officers and the accused in this case.

The court ordered that if any criminal offence was made out in the inquiry, a case should be registered and investigated. The court directed the DGP to file an action-taken report before the court in six months.

The seizure took place 30 years ago. The then Circle Inspector, Hill Palace police station, had seized counterfeit currency notes and machinery used for printing notes from the accused persons. Two witnesses had deposed that the accused persons were present at the place from where the seizure was made. However, the investigating officer and other police officers later turned hostile.

The court also observed that there was no explanation for the delay in submitting the final report.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:47:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-asks-police-chief-to-probe-30-year-old-case/article31712910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY