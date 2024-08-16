HC asks Major Ravi to face trial in a sexual harassment case filed by a mediaperson

The Kerala High Court has asked filmmaker Major Ravi to surrender before the jurisdictional court to face trial in a case of sexual harassment filed by a mediaperson.

A single judge of the court dismissed the petition filed by Mr. Ravi challenging the decision of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Ernakulam. Mr. Ravi was charge-sheeted for the alleged commission of offences booked under Sections 354A, 500 and 501 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act.

The High Court refused to interfere with the order of the magistrate taking cognizance of the offence committed under Section 354A of the IPC. Rejecting the arguments of the filmmaker, the court held that he has to face trial to substantiate his arguments in the case.

The court pointed out that the petitioner being a former Army officer and a celebrity, he should be careful while making speeches and statements. Facing trial, in this case, is an opportunity for the petitioner to prove his innocence, the court held.

If the petitioner is sure that no offence was committed by him, he should prove it before a jurisdictional court instead of rushing to the High Court. The petitioner need not be shy to approach the trial court, as it is the place where citizens can prove their innocence, the court held.

