HC asks Kochi Corpn. to walk the talk

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that the time had come to make Kochi Corporation accountable for every penny it spent in the name of public good and to ensure that whip was cracked so that it would do what was expected of it rather than merely sermonising.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while issuing a directive to the government to constitute a special task force to deal with any emergency situations in the city.

‘Futile’ expenditure

The court further observed that the past experience showed that though the Corporation was spending a large amount of money for cleaning canals and other waterways, there had not been any tangible results. In fact, it could not explain why it was so.

The court also added that it was baffling that the Corporation did not foresee any such situation like the one happened on Monday and did not expect that the rains were here to stay.

The flood last year was thought to be a one-off phenomenon. However, the way the rain played out this year clearly demonstrated that the phenomenon was here to stay. Therefore, the submission of the Corporation that the flooding that happened on Monday was on account of the higher rainfall could not be countenanced.

The Corporation had not been able to rise to the occasion and effectively handle the situation despite the fact that it had last week submitted that it would meet the situation when it happened.

Corporation’s stance

Counsel for the Corporation took the stand that it had done everything to handle the situation. Apart from the heavy rainfall, the high tide had also contributed to the situation.

Amicus Curiae

Amicus Curiae Sunil Jacob Jose pointed out that the Corporation was incapable of handling the situation and it required the assistance of other government agencies. In fact, the District Collector had to intervene to deal with the flooding of the city in the heavy rain on Monday as the Corporation had no ideas as to how to deal with such a situation. But for the intervention of the District Collector, the situation would have further worsened.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) submitted that the Kaloor KSEB substation had to be shut down in the heavy rain on Monday following the flooding of the panel room.

As many as 18,000 households and the metro railway were affected. He attributed the reason for flooding to the blockage in the Perandoor canal and other drains near the station.