HC asks Forest officials not to interfere with widening of the Neriamangalam, Valara and Adimali road stretch

Kerala Forest department officials shall desist from raising any objections and interfering with widening of the Neriamangalam, Valara and Adimali road stretch, which is an intersection of the Kochi-Madurai National Highway, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque and S. Manu issued the order on a writ petition moved by five residents of Idukki.

The petitioners contended that the forest officials had objected to the widening of certain portions of the area located on the Neriamangalam-Valara stretch claiming it to be part of a forestland. The Forest officials argued that the road was not separated from the forest area and any development work can be undertaken in the area with the previous consent of the Central government.

However, National Highway Authority of India informed the court that the area was shown as road puramboke in the Revenue records from April 1997 and hence the Forest department cannot raise any objection in the widening road stretch.

The court held that the stretch, which was shown as road puramboke in Revenue records, cannot be assumed to be forestland.

If the Forest officials were of the view that the area had to be treated as forestland, they should take steps in accordance with the law. As long as the land in the revenue records is marked as road puramboke and a non-forest land, the previous consent of the Central government is not required.

The forest authorities cannot raise an objection regarding the nature of land without raising the objection before the Revenue officials at the first instance, the Bench held.